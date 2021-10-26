New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Congress leader Meira Kumar on Monday slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav for using "objectionable language" against its Congress's Bihar unit in-charge Bhakt Charan Das, claiming that it has hurt the self-respect of Dalit community.

She further alleged that Lalu Yadav's remark qualifies as an offence under the SC/ST Act.

"A respected leader has used objectionable language against Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das, hurting self-respect of Dalit community of Bihar and the country and qualifies as an offence under SC/ST Act," said the Congress leader while speaking to media persons.

Lalu's remark comes in as his party is gearing up for upcoming by-elections. On party's alliance with Congress ahead of by-polls in Bihar, Lalu Yadav said that his party candidates would lose their deposit in the elections if they remain in alliance with the Congress in the state.

Addressing the media persons on this on Sunday, Yadav said, "Would we have left everything to Congress for a loss? For losing deposits?"

When asked about the allegation by Das that by turning its back on the Congress, the RJD was helping the BJP, Lalu Yadav said, "Bhakt Charan is a stupid person".

Implying that Charan Das is incapable of assessing the situation on the ground.Congress has also fielded its candidates for the two seats after RJD announced its decision to contest the two seats, creating a rift between the two parties which are allies in the state.

Meanwhile, RJD has decided to field its candidates from both Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur in the by-election in Bihar, which is scheduled to be held on October 30.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "Some people of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Congress are weakening Lalu Prasad, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's fight to save democracy. Remark of Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das shows that he is a 'bhakta' of BJP and NDA. Congress should expel such leaders."

Congress General Secretary Tariq Anwar condemned Lalu Yadav's statements and said that such a remark in unfortunate.

He also said, "Nothing is normal for the Grand Alliance in Bihar these days. The reason for this tussle between the two parties is the upcoming by-polls. The Congress party wanted one seat for itself for being a part of the alliance but RJD took a unilateral decision and fielded its candidates from both the seats."

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The Congress party needs to work and fight independently in Bihar. Congress will not depend on any other party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

In 2020, the ruling coalition, NDA has secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.

The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested. (ANI)

