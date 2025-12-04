New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday deferred the order on framing of charges in a case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav and other accused persons. The court has asked the CBI to verify the status of the accused persons, as some accused died during the proceedings. Special Judge Vishal Gogne asked the CBI to file a status report and listed the matter for hearing on December 8.

This is a case for the alleged offence of providing railway jobs to candidates in lieu of land.

The CBI had charge-sheeted 103 persons as accused but four of them passed away during the proceedings. Special public prosecutor (SPP) D P Singh for the CBI submitted that the agency will verify the status and inform the court. CBI had filed chargesheets against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, Hema Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and other accused persons.

On September 11, the Rouse Avenue court had reserved its order on the charge in land for the job. This case is against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and others. The CBI has charge-sheeted Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, and others in this case. It is alleged that jobs in the Railways were given in lieu of land. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) D P Singh had submitted on behalf of the CBI that there is sufficient material to frame charges against the accused persons.

During arguments, Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's senior counsel, Maninder Singh, argued that the land-for-job case is politically motivated. There is no evidence to show that jobs were given to candidates in lieu of land. There are sale deeds that show that land was purchased for money. Senior advocate Maninder Singh had submitted that there was no violation of any rule regarding appointment, and that no jobs were given for land. It was also argued that there was no recommendation by Lalu Prasad Yadav, for any candidate. No General Manager has stated that he ever met Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The senior counsel had further argued that no case of corruption was made out, as he had not made any recommendations for any candidate. Merely calling him a kingpin is not sufficient. There is no evidence against him. It was also argued that there was no evidence that any land was taken for free. The land was purchased. Earlier during arguments on behalf of Rabri Devi, it was submitted that Rabri Devi purchased land and paid money for it. Buying land for money is not a crime. No favour was given to any accused candidate.

These transactions are not connected. Senior advocate had submitted that the CBI has to show that there was corruption. The land sold was purchased for a consideration. He had further submitted that all the due processes were followed by the applicants. Where is the corrupt practice? These acts are independent. No acts of the accused persons are connected, he added. (ANI)

