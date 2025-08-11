New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Monday heard the arguements on behalf of Bihar's former Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav. It was argued that merely buying shares in a company doesn't make him a conspirator in the Land for Job scam case.

Special judge Vishal Gogne heard the arguements on framing of charges in land for the job CBI case.

Also Read | 'Rahul Gandhi Will Not Take Oath': Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Says 'We Are Not Schoolboys to Reply to Whatever Election Commission Asks'.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh argued that no sale deeds were happening in 2009-14. "No person has stated that there was any impression of Lalu Prasad Yadav".

It was argued that one day, I (Tejaswi ) will buy shares of a company. "There is a stark difference between a beneficiary and a conspirator. Tejaswi can be a beneficiary, but to prove that he is a conspirator, CBI has to prove it. Nowhere has it been stated that he is a co-conspirator," his counsel said.

Also Read | Pune Road Accident: 7 Devotees Killed, Several Injured After Pick-Up Truck Going to Kundeshwar Shiva Temple Falls Into 25-30 Feet Down Gorge in Maharashtra; PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex Gratia.

Senior advocate argued that they (CBI) started their case with the argument that land was taken, jobs were given. "You (CBI) had 5 years. In 2014, his one act of buying 1500 shares in a company which buys land in 2005 made him a conspirator for land for jobs?" Counsel said.

In 5 years, nothing could be dug out against him, the senior advocate argued. "Beneficiary means CBI have to tell the court when he joined the conspiracy," Maninder Singh argued.

Tejaswi's counsel questioned, "How were they even connecting him? There is a big contradiction".

It was further submitted that the statements under sections 161 and 164 are never in favour of the accused. "But in this case, I am compelled to argue my case using them. I just wanted to find out what is there against Tejaswi? Buying 1,500 shares doesn't make him part of the conspiracy," counsel added.

CBI had earlier not named Tejashwi...then, when they saw that he was selling, the whole family was made to be accused.

"In the 9-year conspiracy, you have only evidence that Tejaswi bought shareholding. This was purchased in 2014," his counsel argued.

The CBI has to do a better job of proving that Tejaswi is the ultimate beneficiary of the conspiracy.

Senior advocate replied that the ED raided Ambani. "Can you lift his children? Tejaswi bought shares. He doesn't know anything. He has not forged anything. There's nothing on record to show Tejasvi is the conspirator," the counsel said.

"Who are the best witnesses against him? None. Two gift deeds were made when Tejaswi was a minor. And buying shares. Does buying shares become a conspiracy?" the senior advocate questioned.

The court also heard the arguements on behalf of Tej Pratap Yadav. The court has listed the matter for further arguements on the next date.

The court is hearing arguements on framing of charges in a case against Lalu Prasad and his family. There are 103 accused in this case against whom the CBI filed charge sheets. The CBI has concluded its arguements on framing charges. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)