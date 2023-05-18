New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam, official sources said.

The 68-year-old Devi, wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, is recording her statement in this case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Rabri Devi's children, including Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and MP daughter Misa Bharti, have been questioned by the federal agency in this case in the recent past.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR.

The ED had carried out searches in this case sometime back and seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged by the agencies that during the period 2004-09, various persons were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways, and in lieu, the persons concerned transferred their land to the family members of Lalu Prasad.

