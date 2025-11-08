Supaul (Bihar) [India], November 8 (ANI): Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday slammed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) party, asserting that Bihar lacks factories and jobs.

Taking a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement of "no land" in Bihar, he questioned how land was available for major road projects but not for setting up industries and employing Bihar's youth.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Leader Pawan Khera Alleges Voters' Names Deleted From List in First Phase of Polling.

"Earlier, the migrant workers were voting for the NDA... Today they are not. They want factories and jobs in Bihar... HM Amit Shah is saying there's no land for factories in Bihar... You people should ask him if there is no land for factories, then where did they get the land in Bihar to build the big roads connecting Punjab and Bengal with Gujarat? So if you want to build roads, national highways, then there is land in Bihar, but if you want to build factories for the children of Bihar, then there is no land here..." he stated firmly.

Earlier, he asserted that the high voter turnout indicates that people of Bihar are looking for a change and positioned Jan Suraaj as a new political alternative.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on November 9, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

"No one predicted that Bihar would have the highest voter turnout in the country's political history. The sheer number of polls shows that change is definitely coming in Bihar," he said.

"PM is trying to get votes by instilling fear of the RJD because he has nothing else to say... But this time, the situation has changed... If you're saying Jungle Raj shouldn't return, but then why should you (NDA)? Jan Suraaj is a new alternative," he added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Prashant Kishor urged people to question the government's record on governance, corruption, and economic growth at a rally in Aurangabad.

"I will tell you why Nitish Kumar has to be removed. Are the policemen taking money in the police station or not? Is the electricity bill high or not? Where did Modi set up factories in the last 15 years -- in Bihar or Gujarat? You want votes from Bihar, but you will set up the factories in Gujarat?" Kishor said.

The first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday, with a record voter turnout of 65.08% of voters participating in the assembly polls.

The CEO of Bihar stated that the first phase of the assembly elections was successfully conducted on November 6, 2025, across 121 seats in 18 districts of the state.

According to the CEO, the average voter turnout in the 2020 Bihar Assembly General Elections was 57.29 per cent, while the turnout for the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections stood at 56.28 per cent. This reflects an overall increase in voter participation in the state compared to the previous two elections.

The CEO of Bihar stated that this year's election in the state saw a 7.79 per cent increase in voter turnout compared to the 2020 Bihar Assembly General Elections. Additionally, there was an 8.8 per cent increase in voter turnout compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections.

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and others, is looking to retain power for a second term, the Mahagathbandhan, comprising Congress, RJD, left parties, and VIP, is looking to get back to power. Jan Suraaj party has also made a debut in the electoral fray, contesting in more than 200 seats on its own.

The election was held after the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The opposition parties had expressed strong reservations about the exercise. The SIR is to be carried out in other states and union territories of the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)