New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Land record digitisation has been completed in more than 94 per cent of villages and it is ushering in a revolution in rural areas, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said on Friday.

Addressing an event to launch a media campaign of the Department of Land Resources, he said 5,300 land record offices across the country have been computerised so far.

"Land-related frauds will not be possible anymore. A large number of civil cases are about land disputes. We will soon link courts with the digitised records," Singh said.

He said the Department of Land Resources is assigning Unique Land Parcel Identification Number. In a year's time, almost nine crore land parcels have been assigned the identification number.

Singh said projects stalled over land litigation result in a loss of 1.3 per cent of the GDP. It will be saved once the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number is fully implemented, the minister said.

"This has opened up the economy and facilitates capital formation in a big way," he said.

Singh said that in terms of computerization of records of rights and registration offices has been done in more than 94 per cent of villages, which is around 6,20,166 villages out of a total of 6,56,792.

Similarly, around 76 per cent of all maps have been digitised, he said, adding the department is also implementing a watershed component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY) for the development of rainfed and degraded areas.

Approximately, 29 million hectares of degraded land out of 97 million hectares have been covered under watershed projects which is probably the biggest campaign globally, the Union minister said.

The Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme attempts to build upon the commonalities that exist in the arena of land records in various states to develop an integrated land information management system across the country.

To make people aware of these programmes, the department has chalked out a media plan which was launched by Singh on Friday.

