Ahmedabad, Jun 15 (PTI) The landfall process of cyclone Biprajoy over the Gujarat coast has begun, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday evening.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Government Extends Suspension of Internet Services for Ninth ime Till June 20 to Curb Spread of Rumours.

The `very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy is centered over north Arabian Sea but it is coming closer to the Saurashtra coast with a wind speed of 115-125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Tribal Forum Urges Supreme Court for Protection by Indian Army As State Police Force Not Trusted by Them.

“The landfall process has commenced,” the IMD said, adding that the process will get over in three to four hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)