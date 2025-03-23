New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Landmarks across the national capital,? including the India Gate, Red Fort, and Rashtrapati Bhavan, switched off their lights on Saturday evening as part of WWF-India's Earth Hour Festival 2025.

According to a statement, this year's Earth Hour, which marked its 19th edition, aligns with the World Water Day, rallying behind the theme "BeWaterWise" to foster collective action for safeguarding the planet's diminishing water resources.

Composer and WWF-India's Hope & Harmony Ambassador, Shantanu Moitra, captivated the audience with a musical journey inspired by his 2,700-km exploration of the Ganga river.

Reflecting on his performance, Moitra said, "As an artist and environmentalist, it has been an exciting evening to address a crowd full of nature and conservation enthusiasts. I carry many stories and tunes from my journey along the river Ganga, and there could not have been a better time and stage to deliver them than WWF-India's Earth Hour Festival 2025."

The event also saw a thought-provoking address by Bharat Lal, Secretary-General and CEO of the National Human Rights Commission, who underscored the inextricable link between environmental sustainability and human rights.

The event also featured an engaging panel discussion with cultural experts, including Tarana Sawhney, Chairperson of the Confederation of Indian Industry's Task Force for Art and Culture; Ratish Nanda, CEO of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture India; and historian Vikramjit Singh Rooprai. The trio delved into the theme of water conservation through the lenses of art, architecture, and heritage, it said.

Sawhney stressed the growing importance of sustainable water practices, stating, "As India faces increasing water scarcity due to rapid urbanisation, climate change, and over-exploitation of water resources, the need for sustainable water management has never been more critical."

