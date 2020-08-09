Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Owing to heavy rainfall, a landslide occurred at Uttarakhand's Lam Bagar in Chamoli district which affected traffic on the Badrinath national highway on Sunday.

As per visuals coming from the area, the landslide on the highway has disrupted the traffic movement, but no casualties were reported.

India Meteorological Department in its weather bulletin issued on Sunday evening predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand till August 11, and heavy rainfall on August 12 and August 13.

This is the third incident of a landslide at Uttarakhand's Badrinath national highway within a month. Earlier on July 31, a landslide occurred at Badrinath national highway in Bajpur.

Before that on July 16, the Badrinath Highway at Pagal Nala and Lam Bagar in Chamoli district was blocked due to falling of boulders after heavy rainfall. (ANI)

