Ganderbal, February 20: A landslide has triggered at Rezin at the Gagangeer area of Sonamarg in the Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir leading to blockage of the National Highway and damage to three to four houses, a police statement said. According to police, some houses have been damaged by the landslide however no loss of life or injury has been reported.

Rescue Teams of the District Police, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are at the spot. The area has been cleared, and residents of the affected area have been moved to safer places, the police added. Five Houses Damaged by Landslides in Jammuand Kashmir's Ramban District.

The landslide affected residential buildings and shops. But there was no loss of life. People were moved to safe locations. The operation continued overnight and right now we have started it again to remove the debris. All facilities being provided to people," said Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Javid Ahmad Rather.

Irshad Ahmed Raina, a resident of the area said, "We live here. Our home as you can see has been affected by this landslide. The incident happened last evening. The landslide severely damaged three to four houses. We had given an ultimatum and proved the cracks. We want the administration to estimate the loss and do the needful."

Landslides in Jammu & Kashmir

J&K | Cracks & damage to roads in Ramban, 13 houses damaged due to landslides. A local, Abdul Ghani says "13 houses, incl mine, damaged; 6 of them have completely collapsed. We've been given tents & some utensils. We request the Govt to adjust us somewhere. We're homeless now." pic.twitter.com/rn3OxuCaNF — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

Another resident, Mukhtiar Ahmed said, "There was a situation of chaos last evening. Some people ran away to save their lives. The area was blocked from the front and the back and three to four houses were damaged." Joshimath Land Subsidence: Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana Inspects Landslide-Affected Areas.

Notably, the Senior Officers of Revenue and Police are also present on the spot and monitoring the situation closely. National Highway will be cleared with the help of Beacon authorities, the police informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)