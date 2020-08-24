Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A landslide occurred near the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Gauchar of Chamoli district on Sunday night which resulted in blocking of Badrinath Highway.

The operations to clear the highway is underway. Visuals from the site showed a large amount of debris falling from the adjacent cliff on to the highway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

