Guwahati, Mar 9 (PTI) The BJP secured a runaway victory in the Municipal Board elections in Assam on Wednesday, pocketing 72 civic bodies out of 80, as per poll results declared by the State Election Commission.

The Congress, the principal opposition party of the state, could not even win a single civic body.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State Notches Zero Coronavirus Deaths For Third Time in 7 Days.

Others, including Independents, bagged two municipal bodies of the Mariani and Hailakandi towns.

The poll results also showed six hung municipal boards, the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said in its final result sheet.

Also Read | CTET Result 2021 Declared by CBSE At ctet.nic.in; Here is How to Check.

Earlier during the day, the ASEC had said the ruling BJP won 73 municipal boards, others bagged two and five were hung. The result of one civic body was yet to come then.

The ASEC said the BJP clinched a total of 759 wards, while only 76 were won by the Congress. Others emerged victorious in 141 wards.

Altogether 59 candidates, including 58 from the BJP and one from the Congress, won uncontested.

Out of 977 wards spread across 80 Municipal Boards, results of 976 were declared. One candidate (Patacharkuchi Municipal Board) expired during the election process.

Commenting on the results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Gratitude to the people of Assam for blessing BJP and our allies in the recently concluded municipal elections.

"This shows their faith in our party's development agenda. I applaud our hardworking Karyakartas for their efforts and service among people."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the victory reflects the "unwavering trust" of people in the Modi-led BJP's politics of development.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the massive mandate is for growth and development, and will inspire the party to pursue the agenda of progress with renewed vigour.

"I congratulate all @BJP4Assam karyakartas & leaders who worked tirelessly spreading the development ideals of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji.

"I bow my head in gratitude to the people of Assam for the thumping victory of candidates from @BJP4Assam & its allies in the municipal elections," he said in a series of tweets.

BJP National President J P Nadda attributed the municipal poll triumph to the confidence of people in the Centre's 'Act East Policy'.

On the humiliating defeat faced by the Congress, its state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said rise and fall in politics are a continuous process, and every party passes through both good and bad times.

"We have to work hard for good times and have to wait patiently for the opportunity. I accept the responsibility of the municipal board results," he said in a tweet.

Polling for 80 municipal boards across the state was held on March 6 through electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the first time in the history of civic elections in Assam. An estimated 70 per cent voter turnout was registered.

A total of 2,532 candidates were in the fray, with the ruling BJP having the maximum number of 825 nominees. A total of 706 candidates contested on Congress tickets, while the Asom Gana Parishad nominated 243 hopefuls.

Others, including the Independents, numbered 758.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)