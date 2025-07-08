Mumbai, July 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday termed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent comments as "ill-advised," warning they could sow "confusion in the minds of people", as leaders cutting across party lines condemned the Jharkhand politician's statement.

Fadnavis's reaction comes as Dubey's "inappropriate" remarks on the language issue drew sharp condemnation from across the political spectrum, including strong disapproval from within the state BJP and ruling alliance.

The controversy stemmed from a provocative X post by the Lok Sabha member from Jharkhand.

"To those beating Hindi speakers in Mumbai, if you have the courage, try beating Urdu speakers in Maharashtra. Even a dog is a tiger in its own home. Decide for yourself who is the dog and who is the tiger," he stated.

His "patak patak ke marenge" (will thrash you) remarks further fuelled the fire.

While Fadnavis said that Dubey's statement was aimed at a specific organisation and not against Marathi people in general, he, unequivocally added that "it is inappropriate to make such comments. Its interpretation confuses the minds of people."

He highlighted Maharashtra's significant contribution to the country's GDP and lauded the historical and present-day role of Marathi people saying, "I feel no one can reject the contribution of Maharashtra and Marathi people in the history and present of the country. If someone is rejecting it, then I feel it is wrong."

He spoke about the bravery of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj, and Marathas while defending Indian culture.

On Monday, Culture Minister Ashish Shelar, from the BJP, had stated that "any insult of Marathi 'manoos' will not be tolerated."

Without naming Dubey, Shelar made it clear that the BJP-led Mahayuti government won't tolerate any moves by any Member of Parliament aimed at questioning the competence of Marathi-speaking people.

He pointed out the famous contributions of Marathi speakers to India's development. "Marathi speakers don't survive on anyone's money."

Shelar asserted that the government won't tolerate injustice to either Marathi or non-Marathi speakers.

Minister of State for Home and Shiv Sena MLA Yogesh Kadam has issued a "last warning" to Dubey saying such comments will not be accepted.

"As a Shiv Sainik, I am issuing a last warning to Dubey. If he repeats such statements, there will be a strong reaction. He is a four-time MP and a senior leader. It does not suit someone of his stature to speak this way," Kadam said.

Referring to Bhojpuri singer and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua's "challenge" to evict him from Mumbai for speaking his language, Kadam said, "I am speaking as a Shiv Sainik and not as a minister. I will give his address to our workers and let's see what happens to him".

Sanjay Upadhyay, BJP MLA from Borivali, warned against making statements that generate "bitterness among the people" while stressing that all languages need to be respected.

Opposition leaders also joined in criticising Dubey as well as the Fadnavis government.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former CM Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on Dubey and branded him a "lakadbagha" (hyena) for allegedly attempting to sow discord with his "patak patak ke marenge" remark.

He accused the BJP of employing a "divide and rule policy" to gain political mileage, asserting that while he is not against any language, he would strongly oppose its forceful imposition.

"Divide and rule has always been the BJP's policy. This style of politics is now losing its relevance," Thackeray said and suggested the BJP's frustration was because of the success of a recent Shiv Sena (UBT) rally in Mumbai.

Responding to Dubey's remarks, Thackeray said, "Such 'lakadbaghas' (hyenas) are trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state. Their (BJP leaders') only business is to provoke people."

He criticised BJP state minister Ashish Shelar for comparing the recent violence against non-Marathi speakers to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"These people are damaging Maharashtra and the Marathi language. Comparing those who agitate for Marathi rights to terrorists is proof that they are against Maharashtra and Marathi people," Uddhav said.

"Are the Pahalgam terrorists hiding in homes of BJP leaders? These people should be ashamed of not protecting Hindus and instead standing with those who disrespect Marathi people," he questioned.

He slammed Fadnavis' description of the Thackeray brothers' joint rally as "rudali" (professional mourner) speech, calling it a "very low and sick mindset."

He alleged that the "original BJP" of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani was "dead," accusing those currently leading the party of "murdering" its original ethos.

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel has cautioned politicians, including the Thackeray cousins, against walking into a political trap of the BJP to derive political mileage after Dubey's remarks caused a flutter.

Jaleel told PTI that Dubey's remarks are apparently aimed at provoking people to react in a certain way, which will eventually benefit the saffron party.

Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray slammed Dubey for his "shameless" and communal statements.

"These comments were made with a political motive to polarise Marathi and Hindi-speaking people. These are directly from the BJP's playbook to raise controversies where there are none and divide and rule," he said and stressed that Sena (UBT) is not anti-Hindi language but is against the BJP's efforts to "impose" it on Maharashtra.

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar also expressed the same views.

