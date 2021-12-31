Rajgarh, Dec 31 (PTI) The residents of Dalupura village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district held the funeral rites of a langur that died of the cold there in the traditional way with the chanting of hymns and also plan to host a funerary feast in its honour.

A band played bhajans during the funeral procession that was held on Thursday, with former sarpanch of Dalupura panchayat Arjun Singh Chauhan saying all the residents of his village consider monkeys to be the incarnation of Lord Hanuman.

"On Saturday, we plan to host a feast to mark the third day after death. The cheerful langur had strayed into the village on Wednesday but started feeling cold after night fell. A bonfire was lit but the animal's condition worsened and it was taken to a vet," he told PTI on Friday.

Villagers said they gave it warm clothes after being brought back from the veterinarian in nearby Khilchipur, but it died at around 2am on Thursday, amid an all-night vigil for its well-being by a large number of people.

The procession to the crematorium started from the local Hanuman temple and almost everyone from the village took part, they added.

