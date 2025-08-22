Gaya Ji (Bihar) [India], August 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, during a rally in Bihar's Gaya Ji, launched an attack on the "corrupt" Opposition and criticised the rule of previous governments of the RJD and the Congress in the State.

The Prime Minister took a swipe at the RJD's governance in Bihar as "an era of darkness."

"Remember the condition here during the rule of lantern (RJD). This region was in the clutches of red terror. Cities like Gaya Ji were in darkness during the rule of 'lantern' (RJD)... They had pushed the entire state into darkness. There was no education or employment. So many generations were forced to migrate. RJD considers the people of Bihar only as their vote bank. They want nothing to do with their life, sorrows, or respect."

Further, PM Modi also took aim at the Congress, stating that no one can forget Congress's "hate" for the people of Bihar.

"A Congress CM had said that he will not let people of Bihar enter his state. No one can forget Congress' hate for the people of Bihar. Despite seeing the Congress' misbehaviour with the people of Bihar, the RJD were in deep slumber. Bihar's NDA government is giving answers to hateful campaign of Congress and RJD. NDA is working hard so that the youth of Bihar can get employment here in their state, so that they get respect and they are able to stay with their parents," the Prime Minister stated.

PM Modi pointed out that Bihar's fast development is the priority of NDA-led Central government. "Bihar is moving forward on the way of development. Over the few past years, solutions for old problems and ways for new development were also carved out," he said.

The Prime Minister also alleged that the parties such as the Congress, the RJD and the Left were opposing the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, which seeks the removal of any Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Ministers who have been under arrest for 30 consecutive days and asked why people holding key posts should be allowed to function from jails.

"I firmly believe that in the fight against corruption, no one should be above the law if we are to see it through to its logical conclusion. If a government employee is imprisoned for 50 hours, then he loses his job automatically, be it a driver, a clerk or a peon. But a CM, a minister, or even a PM can enjoy staying in the government even from jail..."

"Some time ago, we saw how files were being signed from jail and how government orders were given from jail. If leaders have such an attitude, how can we fight corruption..." PM Modi said in an apparent reference to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal's arrest during his term as Delhi chief minister.

"NDA government has brought a law against corruption, and the Prime Minister also comes under its purview...," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said, "RJD and Congress leaders, some are out on bail, some are running around courts in the 'Rail ke khel', and those roaming free on bail are today opposing this law..."

The Prime Minister was apparently referring to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav who is entangled in two key railway-related cases: the Land-for-Jobs scam, where he allegedly exchanged land for railway appointments during his 2004-2009 tenure, and the IRCTC scam, involving alleged irregularities in awarding hotel contracts for land parcels.

The PM added that "they think that if they go to jail, all their dreams will be shattered. They are so rattled that they are opposing a law which is in the public interest." He added that these parties fear scrutiny "as they have committed wrongs and fear the consequences."

Notably, the assembly elections in Bihar are expected to take place between October and November, however, the dates for the polls have not been announced yet. (ANI)

