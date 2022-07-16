Hisar, July 16 (PTI) More than a week after a farmer died during a clash between farmers and police over the lifting of fly ash from a power plant, his last rites were performed on Saturday in Khedar village here.

Dharampal, 56, had died and three policemen were injured in the clash near the Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power project, Khedar, on July 8 as a group of protesters allegedly broke barricades put up by police during a protest.

The farmers were demanding that the fly ash emanating from the thermal plant should not be auctioned and be given to them as before. They had been staging a dharna near the power plant for the past several weeks. Farmers were opposing the decision to auction the fly ash.

The protesters under the banner of Khedar Dharna Committee had refused to cremate the deceased farmer over various demands.

However, the deadlock between the administration and the farmers regarding lifting of the fly ash of the power plant and some other demands had ended on Wednesday after a mutual agreement was reached between the two sides in the talks held here.

According to the agreement, a village gaushala will be allowed to lift fly ash from the power plant at Rs 37 per tonne, while it has also been agreed to give job to a member of the dead farmer's family.

Later, the farmers had decided to cremate the body of Dharampal.

The farmers performed the last rites on Saturday after the local court granted bail to all the four farmers arrested during the clash.

A large number of farmers were present on this occasion.

The spokesperson of the dharna committee Shraddhanand said all cases registered against farmers will be withdrawn within 15 days. He, however, warned that the dharna will be resumed if the administration violated its promise.

Apart from this, other demands have also been agreed with the administration.

