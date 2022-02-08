Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): With an aim to honour the legacy of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while releasing 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra-2022' for Uttar Pradesh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party led government will establish a "Performing Arts Academy".

Shah appealed to people to re-elect the BJP government with a convincing majority in Uttar Pradesh in the State Assembly elections 2022.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: How to Cast Your Vote Using EVM And Verify on VVPAT.

Addressing after the release of the BJP manifesto for UP polls, Shah said, "We will establish a Lata Mangeshkar Performing Arts Academy to honour the legacy of Lata Mangeshkar... Help us to come in power with a majority of more than 300 seats and we'll fulfil our promises made in the Sankalp Patra."

He termed 2022 BJP "Sankalp Patra" as the Uttar Pradesh government's resolution. Shah also said that the BJP government in the state fulfilled 92 per cent of the total promises made in the 2017 'Sankalp Patra'.

Also Read | Hijab Row Turns Violent As Stone Pelting, Lathi-Charge Incidents Reported in Karnataka at Pre-University Colleges.

"The BJP UP team has been formed with this 'Sankalp Patra'. It is not just a 'ghoshna patra'. it is UP government resolution... the 2017 'Sankalp Patra' had 212 resolutions, of which 92 per cent have been fulfilled. We do what we say," Shah added.

The BJP also promised to provide free irrigation facilities to all the farmers along with assurance of payment to be given to sugarcane farmers within 14 days. Shah released 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra-2022'.

In addition, the BJP also affirmed to provide free travel facility to for women above 60 years of age and free scooties to meritorious girl college students.

"We have decided that in the next five years, free irrigation facility will be provided to all farmers, payment to be given to sugarcane farmers within 14 days," Shah said.

In a bid to empower women, he said that BJP will also provde free travel for women above 60 years of age, free scooties to meritorious female college students under Rani Laxmi Bai Yojana and will double the number of women candidates in all government jobs, including UPSC.

Shah asserted that the party will also provide financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh to the community marriage grant scheme.

"We will also increase the amount of Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana for women from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000," he added.

The Home Minister said, "The BJP government will also provide two free LPG cylinders on every Holi and Diwali to all the beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana. All Anganwadi workers and health friends will be provided health insurance under Ayushman Bharat."

The party also pledged to provide 100 percent water supply in every village by 2024, overall development of all villages Babuji Kalyan Singh Gram Unnat Yojana, solar pumps to farmers and financial assistance of Rs 18 lakh to Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

Shah also said that CCTV cameras and 3,000 Pink Police booths will be installed near all public places and educational institutions.

"Under the Avanti Bai Lodhi Self Help Group Mission, a total of five lakh new women self-help groups will be formed with a cost of Rs 5,000 crore. We will also distribute two crore tablets and smartphone under Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana," he said.

To boost the sports sector of Uttar Pradesh, Shah stated that the BJP will also launch Major Dhyan Chand Sports Infrastructure Mission in the state.

"Maa Annapurna canteen will also be set up in UP under which food will be arranged for the poor at the lowest price," he added.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders were also present on the occasion of the release of the 'Sankalp Patra" for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from February 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)