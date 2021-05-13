Latur, May 13 (PTI) The district administration in Maharashtra's Latur has revoked the permission given to a private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients after finding that it lacked facilities and did not conform to the protocols, an official said on Thursday.

Latur district civil surgeon Dr Laxman Deshmukh cancelled the permission granted to Sunrise Hospital, an official statement said.

During a visit to the hospital on May 8, the authorities found that a total of 69 patients were undergoing treatment there. Of them, 18 were in he ICU. However, there were only two doctors present at the facility and the intensive care physician was absent, it said.

Deshmukh said it was observed that the use of Remedisivir injection in the hospital is not in accordance with the laid-down protocols.

Besides, although the hospital is a dedicated COVID Care Centre, the relatives of the patients were found sitting close to them, he said.

Considering these and some other factors, the hospital should stop treating coronavirus patients after those undergoing treatment there at present recover and get discharged, the statement said, adding that thereafter, it should treat non-COVID patients only.

