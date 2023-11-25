New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Ministry of Law and Justice, in collaboration with the Indian Law Institute, will be celebrating Constitution Day at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital on Sunday.

It was on this day in 1949, that the people of India adopted the Constitution.

As part of the celebrations this year, a national-level transformative colloquium featuring five technical sessions will take place. This will afford legal luminaries, policymakers, and academia among others, the opportunity to deliberate upon the reformative needs of our laws, with a focus on the vision @2047.

The Colloquium also aims to explore the crucial link between constitutional values, global aspirations, with the well-being of the planet and its inhabitants.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Vice President of India will be the Chief Guest and will deliver the keynote address in the plenary session. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (I/C) for Law, Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Chairperson Law Commission, Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, Justice Arun Kumar Mishra, Chairperson NHRC, Justice Indira Banerjee, Former Judge Supreme Court of India, and Niten Chandra, Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, Government of India will also speak on the occasion.

Two books titled 'A Guide to Alternative Dispute Resolution' and 'Perspectives on Constitution and Development' will also be launched. The Ministry in collaboration with the Indian Law Institute is organizing a debate on the Theme 'Limits to Liberty - Fundamental Rights vs Fundamental Duties' for students of National Law Universities on the eve of Constitution Day. (ANI)

