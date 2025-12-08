New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Lawyers T-10 Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament was inaugurated on Monday in a dignified and spirited ceremony attended by several sitting and retired Judges of the Supreme Court of India, Judges and former Judges of the Delhi High Court, senior advocates, bar leaders, and members of the wider legal fraternity.

Organised in memory of Late Mohindar Kohli, the event celebrated unity, wellness, and sporting enthusiasm within the legal community, featuring Mohindar Kohli, the mother of Justice Hima Kohli, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, and Ms Neelu Kohli.

Also Read | IndiGo Fiasco: Airline Request More Time To Respond To Show-Cause Notice, Lists Preliminary Contributing Factors for Widespread Flight Cancellations.

Held at the S-Block Auditorium of the Delhi High Court, the ceremony was marked by a warm atmosphere of camaraderie and reverence. Distinguished guests, senior members of the Bar, and association leaders graced the occasion, reflecting the collective admiration for the tournament and the legacy it honours.

Adding a profoundly personal and emotional touch to the event, Retired Justice Hima Kohli addressed the gathering with a heartfelt speech, expressing gratitude to the organisers, sponsors and participants for keeping her mother's memory alive through a meaningful initiative. She conveyed her appreciation for the overwhelming support and the spirit with which the tournament has been embraced.

Also Read | Vande Mataram Debate: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's Family Hails PM Narendra Modi's Gesture To Celebrate 150 Years of Vande Mataram in Parliament (Watch Videos).

Justice Vikram Nath, Senior Judge of the Supreme Court of India, also lauded the organisers, commending their efforts in bringing together the legal fraternity through such a dynamic and inclusive sporting event. He extended his best wishes to all participating teams, acknowledging the importance of physical activity and healthy competition for legal professionals.

With nearly 900 lawyers participating across 76 teams, the T-10 tournament stands as a testament to the growing emphasis on wellness and teamwork among legal professionals. Matches played in a nine-a-side format will begin on December 12, 2025, at the Lodhi Estate School Grounds and will progress through league stages, Pre-Quarter Finals, Quarter Finals, Semi-Finals, and the Final.

Following the inauguration, Advocate Bharat Sharma, who sponsored and supported the tournament trophies, expressed his enthusiasm and said, "I love being a part of this tournament. Sports have always held a special place in my heart, and seeing the legal fraternity come together like this truly inspires me. We are all excited to take the field and play with passion and unity."

As the different teams prepare for the upcoming matches, the Lawyers T-10 Tournament promises not only exciting cricket but also a meaningful celebration of the Late Mohindar Kohli's cherished legacy, uniting the legal community through sportsmanship and shared purpose. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)