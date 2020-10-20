Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A Vijayaraghavan on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into allegations by businessman Biju Ramesh that money was collected from bar owners in Kerala on the instructions of minister K Babu and distributed to ministers including Ramesh Chennithala in the UDF government's period.

"Bar owner Biju Ramesh's latest revelation that Rs 1 crore given to Chennithala's office, Rs 50 lakh to K Babu's office and Rs 25 lakh to VS Sivakumar's house is very serious. This proves that there were many such scams during the previous government. An investigation into the multi-crore black money deal of former ministers and leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala can reveal shocking information. The government should take action for a comprehensive investigation," Vijayaraghavan said in a statement.

UDF MLAs PT Thomas and KM Shaji have come under investigation for money laundering.

Illegal savings case against former minister K Babu is under trial. VK Ibrahim Kunju and M C Khamaruddin are accused in the Palarivattom bridge scam and jewelry scam.

"Apart from this, shocking information has come out against Ramesh Chennithala and VS Sivakumar. A comprehensive investigation and legal action is needed to bring out the truth," the statement said.

On October 19, Kerala-based businessman Biju Ramesh has alleged that Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani had offered him Rs 10 crore to withdraw his allegations against former Finance Minister KM Mani in connection with the bar bribery case.

Ramesh alleged that he paid crores of rupees as bribe to reopen closed bars. (ANI)

