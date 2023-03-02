Thiruvananthapuram, March 2: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has won 14 of the 28 local body seats in 12 districts of Kerala where bypolls were held.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) won 12 seats, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 2 seats and independent candidates won 4 seats in the bypolls held on Tuesday. Kerala Local Body Election Results 2022: Congress-Led UDF Tops in Local Body By-Polls With 15 Wards, LDF 12, BJP 2.

UDF captured 5 seats from LDF while NDA captured 1 seat from LDF. UDF captured wards from LDF in Kollam corporation and Sulthan Bathery municipality. DAC Election Result 2022: BJP, Allies Bag 12 of 22 Seats in Assam's Deori Autonomous Council Polls.

Elections were held to Kollam corporation, Sulthan Bathery municipal corporation, Alathur in Palakkad district Panchayat, Talikkulam block panchayat in Talikkulam, Sreekandapuram municipal corporation and in 24 panchayat wards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)