New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Leaders from across the political spectrum paid their respects to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder patron Shibu Soren, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Jharkhand government declared a three-day state mourning in his honour.

Shibu Soren, a towering figure in Indian tribal politics and founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), passed away on Monday at the age of 81. He died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a legacy of struggle, sacrifice, and empowerment for India's tribal heartland.

The veteran tribal leader and three-time Jharkhand Chief Minister was a towering figure in the state's political landscape and a key architect of the Jharkhand statehood movement.

President Murmu and PM Modi visited the Sir Ganga Hospital, where the former Jharkhand leader was hospitalised.

"Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji" the Prime Minister said a social media post on X. He also posted pictures from the hospital including one in which he can be seen consoling a grieving Hemant Soren.

In a previous post, PM Modi described Shibu Soren as "a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people."

"He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu described Soren's passing as a significant loss in the sphere of social justice.

In a post on X, Murmu wrote, "The demise of Shri Shibu Soren Ji is a big loss in the space of social justice. He championed the cause of tribal identity and the formation of the state of Jharkhand. Besides his work at the grassroots, he also contributed as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, as a Union Minister and as a Member of Parliament. His emphasis on the welfare of the people, especially the tribal communities, will always be remembered. I extend my deepest condolences to his son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Hemant Soren Ji, other family members and admirers."

The Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die today following the JMM founder's demise, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato announced. The Assembly session commenced on Friday, August 1. The Jharkhand government declared a three-day state mourning starting Monday.

Born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village, Ramgarh district, Shibu Soren belonged to a modest Santhal Adivasi farming family. His father, Shobaran Soren, was a vocal opponent of local zamindars (landlords) and was murdered at their hands when Shibu was just a boy. This injustice instilled in him a burning resolve to fight for Adivasi rights, land, and dignity.

Soren's political journey spanned over four decades, marked by numerous highs and challenges. He was the founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, co-founded JMM in 1972 with AK Roy and Binod Bihari Mahato to advocate for a separate tribal state.

He served three terms as Chief Minister, including one for just 10 days in March 2005 and was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and the Rajya Sabha three times. He held the Coal Minister portfolio in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

Soren's rise to fame came in the 1970s with his campaigns against the exploitative landlords and moneylenders. He became a tribal icon fighting against injustice, organising agitations to reclaim tribal lands.

His fight for the tribal community is the reason why JMM remains the most popular party in Jharkhand. Shibu Soren was a champion of tribal rights, land, forest, and livelihood.

He was known for his unwavering dedication to the people and his passion for empowering tribal communities, the poor, and the downtrodden. His contributions include the Jharkhand Statehood Movement, which played a key role in the formation of Jharkhand as a separate state in 2000.

His dreams of a separate identity for Jharkhand people came into fruition in 2000 when a new state was created.

Soren has to spend a month in jail after an arrest warrant was issued against him in connection with the 1975 Chirudih massacre case, in which he was named the main accused in the killing of 11 people. Later, a court in March 2008 absolved him of all charges. However, his legal woes did not end there.

In 2006, he was convicted in the 1994 murder case of his private secretary, Shashi Nath Jha, leading to a life sentence, though he was later acquitted. He faced other criminal charges, including allegations of inciting violence, but was cleared in significant cases by 2010.

Despite these cases, Soren remained a towering figure in the state and the nation's politics. In April 2025, he passed the JMM presidency to his son, Hemant Soren, the current Jharkhand Chief Minister.

Describing him as "a strong voice for the tribal community" whose contribution to Jharkhand's formation "will always be remembered," Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid heartfelt tribute to late Shibu Soren, the veteran Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader who passed away this morning in the national capital.

He offered his condolences to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the bereaved family, and all of "Guruji's" followers. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Jharkhand's former Chief Minister and senior JMM leader Shibu Soren Ji. A strong voice for the tribal community, Soren Ji fought tirelessly for their rights and entitlements.

His role in the formation of Jharkhand will always be remembered. I express my deepest condolences to Hemant Soren Ji, the entire Soren family, and all of Guruji's supporters." West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also mourned the loss, describing Shibu Soren as a "Guru Dishom",a revered leader for tribal communities.

Apart from this, Congress has postponed its protest rally to reveal the "serious malpractices" of the Election Commission to August 8, given the unfortunate demise Shibu Soren.

On the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, "...I see him as the pride of Jharkhand. He is the pride of this land, and his struggle for the exploited, deprived, and tribal society can never be forgotten...I pray to the Lord to give his family the strength to bear this sorrow..." (ANI)

