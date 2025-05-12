Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 12 (ANI): The leadership transition in the Kerala Congress unit took effect on Monday, with Sunny Joseph assuming charge as KPCC president, while AP Anilkumar, PC Vishnunadh, and Shafi Parambil took office as working presidents. Meanwhile, Congress leader Adoor Prakash became the new UDF convener.

Congress leaders expressed the hope that the new leadership can bring the party into power in the 2026 Assembly election in the State. Sunny Joseph is succeeding Kannur MP K Sudhakaran in his new post.

"This is a day filled with pride and joy. K. Sudhakaran led the party with integrity and courage. He fearlessly spearheaded the party's battle against political adversaries. Succeeding him is Sunny Joseph, a calm, composed leader who is deeply committed to the party's ideology and principles. Appointing him as the new KPCC President reflects our intent for a strong, coordinated leadership team," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a Congress function at the party's State headquarters held to welcome the new leadership.

"It was this need for a cohesive team package that led to the change in leadership from M.M. Hassan. We have great expectations from Adoor Prakash as the new UDF Convener. The road to winning the upcoming elections starts here. Our goal is serious--we must reclaim governance in Kerala. A structured and united campaign is essential. We now have a team capable of coordinating that effort," he added.

Venugopal said that people of the State are tired of the Left government.

"Even many within the CPI(M) are disillusioned. We must set aside all differences and work as a unified force. It's not about individual ambitions, but collective responsibility. Without the Congress, we are nothing. Past experiences have shown this clearly. The next government in Kerala will be led by the UDF--there is no doubt. From here on, we must move forward like a well-oiled machine," he added.

Before assuming their office, the new leaders visited former Defence Minister and Senior Congress leader AK Antony at his house here.

"The new KPCC President, who is the son of a high-range farmer from the village of Ulikkal, has grown step-by-step to reach the leadership of the Congress party today. It's a journey of dedication and hard work, and it reflects the hopes of Kerala's grassroots," Antony said.

"I have complete faith that in 2026, under the leadership of the Congress, a UDF government with a Congress Chief Minister will come to power in Kerala. Strengthening both the Congress and the UDF while uniting all sections of society is the path forward," he added. (ANI)

