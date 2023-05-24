Jammu, May 24 (PTI) The authorities have cancelled all leaves of doctors and paramedical staff members, except those granted time off on maternity and medical grounds, from June 19 in view of the start of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre cave shrine is scheduled to commence on July 1 from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Also Read | Tobacco Free Youth Campaign: Health Ministry To Launch Pan-India Campaign on May 31 To Prevent Initiation of Tobacco Use Among Youngsters.

According to a circular issued by Director - Health Services (Jammu) Rajeev K Sharma, "In view of the Shri Amar Nath Ji Yatra, all types of leaves of doctors and paramedical staff except maternity leave and commuted leave on medical grounds, stands cancelled with effect from June 19."

The first batch of pilgrims is expected to leave the Jammu base camp for Kashmir one day ahead of the start of the two-month-long yatra.

Also Read | Russia, China Sign Economic Deals Despite Western Criticism.

Sharma also directed the chief medical officers, medical superintendents and block medical officers not to sanction or forward leave applications of doctors and paramedics to ensure availability of adequate staff members during the yatra period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)