Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed sharp exchanges on Monday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposed the government's move to take up discussion on the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) before the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's Address.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur questioned the urgency behind scheduling the RDG debate ahead of the customary discussion on the Governor's Address.

"Why so much haste to get a discussion on RDG?" Thakur asked, insisting that the House should first take up the Motion of Thanks as per established convention. "We want the Motion of Thanks to be brought first. What is the hurry?"

He further described the Governor's remarks as serious and said they reflected on the present government. "The comment made by the Governor is a very serious comment on your present government. The Chief Minister has created panic," Thakur alleged.

The Leader of Opposition asserted that all 28 BJP MLAs wished to participate in the discussion. "We all 28 MLAs want to speak during the discussion. What is the haste?" he reiterated.

Echoing similar concerns, BJP MLA Bipin Singh Parmar said the seriousness of the session appeared to be lacking. "The government is trying to run away from discussions. You are trying to limit debate. The way the government is functioning gives a message that it only wants to make announcements but avoid discussion," Parmar said.

Responding to the opposition's criticism, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government welcomed the participation of all MLAs in the debate.

"We welcome your move that all MLAs will speak," Sukhu said, while challenging the BJP to join the state government in meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the restoration of the state's rights. "Will you come with us to meet the Prime Minister for the state's rights? This is a challenge. We will fight this like a war," he asserted.

The Chief Minister defended the urgency of the discussion, citing the timeline of national financial processes.

"The haste is because the Union Budget is to be passed on March 17, and the Finance Commission recommendations will be placed. There is no time for a blame game," Sukhu said.

Amid the heated exchange, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania allowed the discussion to proceed.

The debate over RDG and procedural norms is expected to dominate the ongoing Budget Session, with both the treasury and opposition benches preparing for an extended confrontation in the House. (ANI)

