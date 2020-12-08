Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 8 (ANI): Left parties raised slogans against farm laws and burnt effigies in the Jadavpur area of Kolkata supporting the Bharat bandh called by farmers.

"In West Bengal, there is complete bandh in support of the peasant's demand. We imagine similar situations prevailing across India as well," said Sujan Chakraborty, CPI(M) leader.

Left political parties also demonstrated at the railway tracks at Jadavpur Railway Station in Kolkata and stopped a train, in support of today's Bharat Bandh. While the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) took out a protest march in Asansol.

Opposition parties except for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have lent their support to ''Bharat Bandh''.

After several rounds of talks between farmers and the central government remained inconclusive, thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's agricultural sector laws have called for "Bharat Bandh" today demanding the immediate recall of the farm laws.

"The bandh will be observed throughout Tuesday, but the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) will be on only till 3 pm," said Darshan Pal, Punjab unit president of the Krantikari Kisan Union said on Monday.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera had said that his party will hold demonstrations in all states on Tuesday.

"Congress has supported the voice of farmers and will support Bharat Bandh on December 8 in every district and state. All parties and even NDA allies are concerned. Our district and state units will hold demonstrations," Khera had told ANI.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers' leaders have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI)

