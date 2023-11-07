New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI-M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said that the left parties have decided to protest against the US over its stance on the Israel-Hamas war when US Secretary of State and Secretary of Defence visit India for the 2+2 Ministerial dialogue.

In what will be a significant diplomatic engagement in New Delhi later this week, a high-profile US delegation led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and also featuring Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III will visit New Delhi for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the US State Department stated in an official statement.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Controversy: Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai Accuses TMC MP of Trespassing, Intimidation at His Residence, Writes to SHO Hauz Khas.

"The left parties have decided that when the US Secretary of State and Secretary of Defence will come to India, we will protest against them. Our demand is that the US should stop supporting this massacre in Palestine that Israel is doing. We want the US to make complete efforts to implement a ceasefire. And Humanitarian aid should reach there. We will protest regarding this across the country," Yechury told ANI.

According to an earlier statement issued jointly by CPI (M), CPI, CPI (ML), RSP, and AIFB, the protests will be held demanding that the US ensure an immediate ceasefire and stop financing, arming, and supporting the Israeli defence forces' genocide of Palestinians.

Also Read | Coimbatore Shocker: Bike Racer From Kerala Uploads Morphed Obscene Photos, Videos of Ex-Girlfriend on Instagram To Take Revenge; Arrested.

The Left parties also called upon the Modi government "to stop endorsing the US-Israeli genocide of Palestinians and to join the global call for an immediate ceasefire."

US State Secretary Blinken and Defence Secretary Austin during the 2+2 dialogue will meet with their Indian counterparts as well as other senior officials.

The dialogue will provide a platform for top-level discussions between the US and India, addressing critical bilateral and global matters, with special emphasis on developments unfolding in the Indo-Pacific region.

The discussions are expected to encompass a wide spectrum of issues, including strengthening bilateral relations, addressing global concerns, and promoting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)