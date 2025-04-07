New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The Railway Board has said making legislation for loco pilots to give them breaks for meals and attending nature's call is not operationally feasible.

In a circular to all its zones, the Railway Board urged them to take necessary actions accordingly.

The Board's decision followed the recommendations of a multi-disciplinary committee, which it had constituted in July 2024 to look into the grievances of the loco pilots and guards raised by their respective unions.

One of the topics before the committee was to look into the possibility of providing a break for lunch and attending nature's call to loco pilots.

"Legislation of break for meal and attending nature's call is not operationally feasible," the committee said in its recommendations which the Board accepted and apprised it to all other zones through the circular dated April 4.

Other recommendations accepted by the Board pertaining to the review of the definition of high-speed trains from the existing 110 kmph to 130 kmph and the deployment of crew in them.

"The Committee has recommended revision in the definition of High-speed trains from the existing 110 kmph to 130 kmph," the Board's circular addressed to the general managers of the zonal railways said.

The question of deployment of the crew in the high-speed trains came up before the committee after the train drivers' union demanded appointing two loco pilots in the high-speed trains instead of the current practice of one loco pilot and one assistant loco pilot (ALP).

"The Deployment of ALPs in trains up to (including) the speed of 130 kmph can accordingly be done on a regular basis. However, foot place experience (opportunity to travel in engines) of at least 60,000 km shall be essential for deployment of ALP on such trains," the Board said.

It added that the committee has also deliberated on the issue of deployment of co-pilot in Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)/ Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains and recommended the provision of ALP in MEMU, but not in EMUs.

According to the current practice, only one loco pilot is deployed in a suburban train, be it MEMU or EMU.

"MEMUs operating for distances exceeding 200 km or more have been considered for deployment of ALPs," the Board said.

"Sections where AWS (Automatic Warning System)/ KAVACH (automatic train protection system) has been provided, provision of ALP in MEMU is not necessary," it added.

The committee also dealt with the provision of Crew Voice and Video Recording System (CVVRS) in loco cabs. The union had objected to its installation, raising privacy issues.

"The provision of CVVRS in locomotive cab is not a breach of privacy. CVVRS will serve the purpose of assistance and support to the crew in post-event analysis. It doesn't cause any additional workload on the crew, thus it is only a tool for enhancing operational effectiveness and ensuring the safe running of trains," the Board said.

Regarding carrying fog-safe devices in normal weather, the Board said, "The Committee considers Fog Safe Device as a useful tool with Loco Pilot which assists for the location of the signal and therefore recommends its use in normal weather also as a safety aid."

"Zonal Railways are advised to take necessary action for implementation of the accepted recommendations," the Board's circular said.

