Leh (Ladakh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Leh has turned into a white wonderland with its first spell of snow. Thick layers of snow engulfed the place.

Visuals from Leh showed trees completely covered in snow, and houses and fences were also blanketed in snow.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Students Aboard Brahmaputra Cruise Vessel 'Charaideo' During 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Programme in Assam.

According to IMD (Indian Meteorological Department), Leh recorded a mininum temperature of - 2°C.

Meanwhile, Sonamarg in the Kashmir Valley witnessed the first snowfall of the season on Sunday, covering the region in a thick blanket of white. At the same time, Srinagar continues to experience a persistent cold wave with foggy mornings.

Also Read | Maharashtra Local Body Elections Results 2025: Vote Counting Begins for Washim and Trimbakeshwar Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayat Polls.

In Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, residents and tourists enjoyed a winter wonderland as snow settled on vehicles, buildings, and roads.

As the snow continued to fall, many enjoyed activities such as snowball fights and morning walks, soaking up the scenic beauty.

Tourists expressed delight at the snowfall. A visitor from Assam said, "We enjoyed it after leaving the hotel in the morning. Due to the cold, we have to wear double clothes and caps. Snowfall needs to happen. We thought about that before coming here, and everyone would enjoy the visit more if snow came."

Another tourist from Punjab, Gagan, said he is a frequent visitor and that it seems snow might fall this year. Furthermore, he encouraged the tourists to visit the place and the people there are lovely."I have come here many times, but there was no snow or rain last year. This year, it seems like snowfall might happen in December, which would be great. Thanks to light rain, Srinagar feels much more enjoyable this time around...The number of tourists has reduced since last year because of the attacks, but everything is safe here," he said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a -4°C change in the temperature from December 20 as the cold wave continues in the area, according to IMD.Heavy fog is visible in the visuals near Dal Lake, with boat rides and sightseeing still operating. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)