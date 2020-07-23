Leh/Jammu, Jul 23 (PTI) Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh on Thursday taking the number of active cases in the union territory to 183, officials said.

According to the media bulletin released by the directorate of health services of Ladakh, four patients in home isolation at Kargil and three from a COVID-19 hospital in Kargil were discharged on Thursday after their negative sample reports were received by the chief medical officer of Kargil.

With this, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has dropped to 1,83,159 in Leh district and 24 in Kargil district while the condition of all 183 active cases is stable, the bulletin said.

The CMO Leh received one positive sample report and 132 negative sample reports and CMO Kargil received one positive sample report and 49 negative sample reports from PGIMER Chandigarh, it said.

Similarly, CMO Leh also received two positive sample reports from the COVID lab in Chuchot Yokma and 122 samples were sent to PGIMER Chandigarh for testing by CMO Leh, it said.

As many as 131 passengers and 262 drivers and helpers of 172 trucks, tankers and light vehicles were screened at Khaltsi Check Post and the vehicles were also sanitised, officials said.

A total of 109 passengers and drivers and helpers of 63 tankers, 21 trucks and 8 light vehicles were screened at Upshi Check post, they added.

