Bijnor (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) A team of forest department have trapped a leopard that had entered a house in the Amangarh forest range here, officials said on Saturday.

The locals had locked up the wild cat after it entered the house of a person on Friday night, Amangarh range forest officer Khushbu Upadhyay said.

The forest department team safely caught the animal around 2 pm after tranquilising it, the officer said.

