Bhubaneswar, Jul 21 (PTI) One person was arrested in Odisha's Boudh district on Wednesday for possessing a leopard skin, making it the 15th such seizure in the state in the span of one year, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Special Task Force sleuths raided a village in Manmunda police station area and nabbed the alleged poacher, Odisha Crime Branch (STF) Superintendent of Police Tejeswar Patel said.

One leopard skin, and arms and ammunition were seized, he said.

A case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Wildlife (Protection) Act, the officer said.

The leopard skin will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for chemical examination, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

This was the 15th seizure of leopard skins in the state in the span of one year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)