New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Delhi is reporting a ten-time lesser number of hospitalisations in the Omicron-driven wave of COVID-19 as compared to the second wave, informed Dr Dhiren Gupta, Paediatric Pulmonologist at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi on Friday.

He added that the severity of the Variant of Concern Omicron is lighter as compared to the Delta variant.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Gupta said, "If you look at the past three weeks data and the present hospitalisation, definitely its number is almost, I would say 10 times less as compared to the second wave. Presently even during the peak, only 1/3rd of the Sir Gangaram hospital is full as compared to the last year. If you look at the national data, then it is telling you the same story."

"So, no doubt that Omicron is light. And whosoever is getting admitted is because of some other disease with Omicron. Omicron induced pneumonia is less, those patients who are developing pneumonia because of COVID19 is likely due to Delta. In 5-10 per cent data that is there and Omicron as you can say is 90-95 per cent, but still, 5 per cent Delta is still there."

Dr Dhiren further explained immunity induced by Omicron, "It's believed among the medical people and scientists that probably this may be the end of the pandemic because Omicron is readily transmissible and almost it is not sparing even a single house. So, it definitely it induces immunity, so it should be protective for any other Coronavirus in the future."

"So, presently, we have two studies that say, you have only Omicron but that is not sufficient to prevent other COVID infection. The second is Omicron with the past infection and the third is the Omicron past with vaccination. But they found that along with vaccination, they get the best preventive response for the future infection especially with the Delta sort of infection, the infections which affect the lungs and to nobody wants to land up in oxygen requirement and long morbidity, but we are looking at the all the Omicron. It is the short-lasting disease even with patients with comorbidities." He added. (ANI)

