Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) Security forces arrested an associate of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and recovered incriminating material, including explosive substance, from his possession in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Security forces arrested a militant associate of LeT outfit who has been identified as Aqif Ahmad Teli, a resident of Cherso Awantipora, a police spokesman said.

He said as per police records, Teli was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to active militants, besides transporting arms and ammunition for them in Awantipora and Tral areas.

Teli was also involved in recruiting local youth in terror ranks and distribution of terror money, the spokesman said, adding, his bank transactions are being investigated.

Incriminating material of the proscribed terror outfit LeT and explosive substance has been recovered from his possession which have been taken into case records for further investigation, he said.

