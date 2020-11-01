New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Kerala and Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, and Pudducherry, on the occasion of their foundation day on Sunday.

"Warm wishes to (the) people of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry on formation day. Let each state/union territory be an exemplar of peace and prosperity to make the country proud," the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the states on their foundation day. (ANI)

