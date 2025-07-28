New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday appealed to the Opposition benches in the Lok Sabha to allow an uninterrupted debate on Operation Sindoor, amid ongoing political sparring over the handling of the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent counter-terror operation.

Speaking during proceedings in the Lower House, Rijiju said, "Opposition should not attempt to disturb the discussion on Operation Sindoor, and let it happen."

His brief but pointed remark was seen as a response to the disruptions and walkouts that have marred parliamentary debate over the last few days. The BJP-led government has accused the Opposition, particularly the Congress and its allies, of evading discussion on the successful execution of the Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the Government of dodging serious discussion in the Lok Sabha on critical issues including the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the government's diplomatic handling of the United States under former President Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Tagore said, "We want the House to function. We want a discussion. Why is the government running away from this? They don't want a discussion on the Pahalgam failure and surrender to Trump, so they are looking for some other reason to adjourn the House."

Furthermore, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the long-awaited discussion on Operation Sindoor on the floor of the lower house of Parliament.

Labelling the military operation that was launched by the Indian armed forces as "historic", Singh paid tributes to the soldiers who always remain ready to sacrifice their lives for the nation.

"The Parliament is ready to discuss Operation Sindoor. First of all, I would like to extend my gratitude on behalf of the Parliament towards brave jawans who have sacrificed for the country whenever required," Singh said in his address to Lok Sabha.

He emphasised that Operation Sindoor was a "decisive and effective demonstration" of India's policy against terrorism.

"On May 6 and 7, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, which remains historic. Operation Sindoor was not merely a military operation but a decisive and effective demonstration of our policy against terrorism. It also reflected commitment to India's sovereignty, its identity, and our responsibility towards the citizens of the country," Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Minister informed the Lok Sabha about the "in-depth study" conducted by the armed forces prior to launching Operation Sindoor. He said that India chose to inflict maximum damage to terrorists while ensuring that civilians remained unharmed.

"Before carrying out Operation Sindoor, our armed forces conducted an in-depth study of every aspect. We had several options. But we chose the one that would inflict maximum damage on the terrorists and their hideouts, while causing no harm to Pakistani civilians. Soon after the Pahalgam attack, our Armed Forces took action and hit with precision the nine terrorist infra sites in which more than 100 terrorists, their trainers and handlers were targeted," Singh said.

"The well-coordinated strikes carried out by our Armed Forces hit nine terrorist infrastructure targets with precision. In this military operation, it is estimated that over a hundred terrorists, their trainers, handlers, and associates were killed. Most of these were linked to terrorist organisations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen," he added.

"The entire operation was concluded within 22 minutes," Singh said.

Prior to Singh's address, Lok Sabha was adjourned thrice till 2 pm amid the ruckus, with Opposition MPs entering the Well of the Lower House. (ANI)

