Srinagar, Jul 7 (PTI) An overground worker of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit has been arrested from Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

"The police in Sopore along with security forces have arrested a terrorist associate linked to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)," a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Says No Rift in Maha Vikas Aghadi, Terms Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Performance as 'Satisfactory'.

He said a joint team of police, Army and CRPF established a checkpoint at Sangrama crossing and arrested Sajad Ahmad Khan, a resident of Uri.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunitions, have been recovered from his possession, the spokesman added.

Also Read | Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Army busted a militant hideout in Uri area of Baramulla district on Tuesday.

An Army official said the troops launched a search operation close to the Line of Control at Maidan Nala in Uri sector.

"A cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK 56 rifles and two pistols with magazines, were recovered," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)