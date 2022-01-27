Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) Governor and Chancellor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday asked universities in the state to set an example for other states in implementing the new education policy and deciding the curriculum under it.

Phased efforts are being made to implement the new education policy from the coming academic season by interacting with the vice-chancellors of various universities from time to time, he said during the 18th convocation of Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur, which was held virtually.

Playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was awarded D.Lit at the convocation while scientist M.S. Swaminathan was also awarded an honourary degree.

Mishra called for effective work in universities for vocational education and skill development along with traditional education. He also called upon teachers to update the curriculum and directed them to include Indian knowledge and culture in it.

The chancellor said it is necessary to develop the spirit of self-reliance from an early age in order to become independent after obtaining an education. To achieve this, he suggested preparing practical courses in collaboration with the Rajasthan Skill Development University.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Jodhpur is the only big city in the country to have several higher educational institutions of national repute such as the Indian Institute of Technology, All India Institute of Medical Science, National Institute of Fashion Technology, Footwear Design and Development Institute, National Law University and Police University.

He said a digital university will soon be setup in the city for which the state government has sanctioned Rs 400 crore. He said the process of land allotment is underway.

Gehlot said Rajasthan, which was once considered a backward state, has now been making progress in every field.

