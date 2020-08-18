Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The third terrorist killed by security forces on Tuesday in the encounter with security forces in Kreeri area of Baramulla district was a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, who was involved in the killing of BJP leader Waseem Bari, Kashmir Police said today.

The terrorist neutralised today has been identified as Usman, a foreigner and a commander of LeT, who was involved in the killing of Bari and his father and brother at Bandipora on July 8 this year, Vijay Kumar Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir said.

On Monday, two terrorists, including Sajad Haider also a top commander of the Let and active in North Kashmir were gunned down by security forces in the encounter after they carried out an attack on the joint naka party in Kreeri area, in which two CRPF men and a policeman were killed.

"Haider, the main conspirator in the recent killing in Bandipora, was also instrumental in recruiting youth into the terror folds. He was also involved in several attacks on Police, Security forces (SFs), civilians and political workers," Kashmir Zone Police said.

An ongoing operation since yesterday morning at Kreeri area in Baramulla district was concluded after about 36 hours with the killing of the third most wanted and LeT commander Usman from Pakistan, the police stated.

The police said Usman was an accomplice of Sajad Haider of Sopore town and a Burhan Wani style terrorist who was responsible for the killing of civilians on a large scale and attacks on security forces. He was involved in the radicalisation of local youth and their joining in terrorist ranks over the past year.

Usman was wanted in a large number of terror crimes and active in North Kashmir for the past many years, the police added. (ANI)

