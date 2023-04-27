New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday directed the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to make it mandatory for all students and applicants of Delhi government-run schools, colleges and universities to undertake an 'e-pledge against drugs' as a pre-requisite for admission.

Calling for zero-tolerance against drug-trafficking, the LG also asked the excise department to incorporate ‘e-pledge against drug' in the license criteria for all restaurants and pubs, and any such establishment found selling or facilitating drugs on their premises would be liable for cancellation of their license.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests Man for Extorting Money From Instagram Account Holders on Pretext of Unblocking Their Accounts.

According to the official statement, government agencies have also been told to make ‘e-pledge' mandatory for applicants in the public amusement policy, which is being drafted.

The directions were issued when Saxena chaired the 5th meeting of the State Level Committee of NCORD (National Narcotics Coordination) wherein he issued strict instructions to make Delhi drug-free.

Also Read | World's Longest Gita: Man Claims To Write Bhagavad Gita on 1,365-m Long Cassette Ribbon.

Noting that drug trafficking was not merely a criminal act but an international design to weaken the country, he exhorted the law enforcement agencies to work on a mission mode to fight this menace.

The LG has asked Delhi Police to work in coordination with the education department of the Delhi government to keep a strict watch and carry out raids at kiosks and street vendors surrounding schools and colleges that have increasingly been found supplying drugs to the students in recent years.

He has directed Delhi Police to identify and submit a list of all existing and new hotspots of drug trafficking in the national capital along with a detailed plan to eliminate these hotspots.

Saxena has asked Delhi Police and other concerned agencies to seal the properties and buildings that are being used for drug peddling and begin the proceedings for demolishing such properties.

Similarly, the transport department has been asked to make necessary provisions for cancelling the permit of the vehicles involved in drug trafficking.

He called for an effective and seamless coordination between multiple agencies including Delhi Police, NCB and Enforcement Directorate in dealing with NDPS cases and said cases involving huge money trail could be handed over to the ED immediately for action.

The LG also directed Delhi Police to strictly enforce the PITNDPS Act to detain notorious, habitual drug offenders and traffickers for a longer period. Under the PITNDPS Act, habitual offenders can be detained for up to one year.

Meanwhile, he instructed the Social Welfare Department to keep a strict watch in and around the shelter homes that have also emerged as potential centres of drug abuse. It has been told to organise training of the shelter home managers to identify drug addicts and also hold them responsible for any drug menace by the occupants in their respective shelter homes.

The postal department has been requested to conduct training of its 85,000 postmen and postwomen to detect drugs and contrabands being trafficked through remote post offices in the form of post, parcels and report the same to the concerned agencies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)