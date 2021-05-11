Jammu, May 10 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday reached out to several senior political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, to seek their suggestions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sinha said that public representatives and political leaders have an important role to play in these trying times.

"We are working round-the-clock and doing our best to ensure the availability of all necessary medicare facilities, besides taking comprehensive measures to strengthen the rapid response mechanism to deal with the emerging situation," he said.

The present COVID-19 situation in the union territory is under control, the lieutenant governor (L-G) said, adding that the administration is committed to the safety of the people.

Besides Abdullah and Azad, the L-G also spoke over phone with former deputy chief ministers Nirmal Singh and Muzaffar Baig, J-K Congress president G A Mir, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari, Congress leader Saifudin Soz and National Panthers Party president Bhim Singh, according to a statement.

He also spoke with J-K Peoples' Conference president Sajad Lone, J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina, National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana, and Congress' Ravinder Sharma.

They assured the L-G their cooperation in COVID-19 containment efforts of the UT government, it said.

"With everyone's support and cooperation, we can successfully break the chain of the spread of COVID pandemic. Let us all come together to protect and save precious lives by discharging our duty towards society,” Sinha said

The capacity of medical oxygen in Jammu and Kashmir has also increased three times in the last six months with most of the big COVID care government hospitals having their own oxygen generation plants, he said.

"Six months ago, medical facilities in J-K had only 17 oxygen generation plants and currently, the number has gone up to 44," the L-G said.

Sinha said that 10 more such plants are set to be installed in a couple of weeks. Besides, the government has ensured an uninterrupted supply of oxygen cylinders, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)