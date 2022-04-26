New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Insurance giant LIC has fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per share for the Rs 21,000 crore public offer that is likely to open on May 4, sources said.

According to sources, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) would offer a Rs 60 discount for policyholders and Rs 40 for retail investors and employees.

Also Read | #ShareChat -owned Short Video Platform Moj Announced That It Plans to … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The issue is likely to open for subscription on May 4 and is expected to close on May 9.

The government had in February planned to sell s 5 per cent stake or 31.6 crore shares of the insurance behemoth and had filed draft papers with Sebi.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 26-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder of His Maternal Uncle in Coimbatore.

However, the IPO plans faced headwinds due to the ongoing market volatility amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Last week, the government decided to lower the issue size to 3.5 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)