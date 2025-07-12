Jammu, Jul 12 (PTI) The license of four pharmaceutical firms have been cancelled after they were allegedly found indulging in "clandestine purchase and sale" of addictive drugs in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Saturday.

State Drugs Controller-cum-Licensing Authority Lotika Khajuria ordered enforcement action against Healthways Pharma, Rajouri, Nuegene Pharmaceutical Distributors and N T Traders of Baramulla and Essence Pharmaceutical Distributors of Srinagar, following inspection of the wholesale firms, an official spokesperson said.

During the inspections, he said the four pharma establishments were found indulging in clandestine purchase and sale of habit-forming pharmaceutical preparations, mainly Tapentadol and Pregabalin from neighbouring states without maintaining mandatory sale or purchase records.

The spokesperson said the action against the firms reflects the department's commitment to public health and safety and its firm resolve to prevent drug misuse, especially among vulnerable populations.

Any act that contributes to drug misuse or circumvents the law will be met with the strongest possible action, he said.

The public at large is requested to report any incidence of unethical practices involving sale or misuse of prescription drugs to the department's helpline, the spokesperson said.

