Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir [India], August 5 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Monday, visited Government Medical College, Jammu to enquire about the health of the family members of Late Rajinder Singh.

On August 1, Rajinder Singh, JKAS 2011, SDM Ramnagar, District Udhampur and his son lost their lives due to a landslide in Dharmari, District Reasi and several other family members were injured.

A team of senior doctors, who were briefed on the health conditions of the Wife and Daughter of the Late Rajinder Singh, along with other injured individuals, presented their findings to the Lieutenant Governor. He directed the Hospital Administration to ensure the best possible medical care for their speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, six people were injured in a devastating landslide in Dharmari, Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, on August 1.

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir expressed profound grief over the tragedy.

"We are extremely saddened by the landslide incident in Dharmari, Reasi, resulting in the loss of an officer, Rajinder Singh, JKAS 2011, SDM Ramnagar & his son. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family & I pray that the injured recover quickly," the LG's office stated.

Dr Gopal Dutt, Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Reasi, detailed the response to the incident, saying, "As we received information about the incident, we sent two ambulances to the spot. Six people were admitted to the hospital. We have lost a young officer in this incident."

The local administration and medical teams are working to support the affected families and ensure swift recovery for the injured.SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred while they were returning to their native village, Pattian, from Dharmari, along with family members and relatives in a vehicle. As they reached the Salukh Ikhter Nallah area, a sudden landslide occurred, causing a massive debris flow to crash down on their vehicle.

Rajinder Singh's son died on the spot, while his wife and two cousins sustained serious injuries. A rescue operation was launched promptly with the help of residents and police, and all the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. After initial treatment, the critically injured were referred to the District Hospital in Reasi. (ANI)

