Imphal, Manipur [India], July 26 (ANI): In the border villages of Waroiching and Khamong, situated between Manipur's Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts, a quiet transformation is underway.

After more than a year of unrest following the ethnic violence of May 3, 2023, the fields that once stood silent are now echoing with the rhythms of farming life, guarded by peace, fueled by hope.

Under the close protection of the 33 Assam Rifles, farmers from both Kuki and Meitei communities are returning to their lands. With ploughs cutting through long-fallowed earth, a cautious but significant revival of agriculture has begun, one that symbolises resilience and coexistence.

"Since the deployment of security forces, we've been able to cultivate our land again," said Arambam Herojit, a Meitei farmer. "With their protection, we feel safe and have succeeded in resuming farming."

On the other side of the security outpost, Kuki farmer Lamkhosei Kipgen echoed similar sentiments. "Farmers of the Meitei Community can cultivate, and we are farming peacefully. The 33 Assam Rifles have taken good care of us," he said.

A striking feature of this region is the geography of the fields; the farmland of both communities lies side by side, with armed personnel stationed right in between. This rare layout serves as a symbol of fragile harmony, where sowing seeds has become an act of peace.

"I feel happy," said Nongthonbam Raji, another Meitei farmer. "We've always lived like brothers, working side by side and sharing snacks. This opportunity to work freely again means so much to us."

Kuki farmer Mangal Kipgen added, "Earlier, we were afraid to farm without security. Now, we feel relaxed and can work without fear."

The return of farming in Manipur's conflict-affected villages represents more than just economic activity; it marks a step toward reconciliation. In these once-divided fields, the soil now nurtures not just crops, but the promise of unity and healing, one harvest at a time. (ANI)

