Bulandshahr, Aug 11 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a youth eight years ago.

The district court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Santpal, who was in 2013 charged with murder and arrested on the complaint of Rajkali, a resident of Hasanpur Baksua village that falls under Kakor Police Station area.

Santpal had strangulated Rajkali's son to death.

