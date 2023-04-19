Chandigarh, Apr 19 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said lifting of wheat in Haryana mandis is tardy and alleged that the state's BJP-JJP government does not miss any opportunity "to harass the farmers".

"Around 38 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have arrived in the mandis so far, but only 10 lakh metric tonnes have been lifted by procuring agencies," the former chief minister said.

Also Read | Nagaland to Get Its First Medical College 60 Years After Becoming a State.

"There is tardy wheat lifting in mandis. The BJP-JJP government does not miss any opportunity to harass the farmers," he said, adding that farmers are once again being "harassed by delay in procurement, lifting and payment".

"Due to delay in lifting, payment to farmers is also getting delayed. There has been rain in some parts of the state today and due to mismanagement by the government, foodgrains are getting wasted and farmers are suffering huge losses," the leader of opposition in the Assembly said here.

Also Read | Nepal: Indian Mountaineer Anurag Malu Goes Missing From Mount Annapurna.

Hooda demanded that the government should give the farmers Rs 500 bonus per quintal and a compensation ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre for losses to the wheat crop caused by unseasonal rains.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)