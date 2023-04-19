Kohima, April 19: Nagaland has got the approval to set up its first medical college since it got statehood in 1963, Health and Family Welfare Minister P Paiwang Konyak said on Wednesday. The medical college will begin its journey with 100 MBBS students from the academic session 2023-24.

“We received the approval for a 100 MBBS seat medical college from the National Medical Commission, Medical Assessment & Rating Board (NMC, MARB) on Tuesday,” Konyak told a press conference here. Women Empowerment Comes by Education, Political Participation, Says Supreme Court on Nagaland Urban Local Body Polls.

The state government will send the acceptance letter within a week to enable the MARB to issue the Letter of Permission for the academic year 2023-24, he said. It is “a great and historic day” for the people of the northeastern state, the minister said. Hekani Jakhalu of NDPP Becomes Nagaland’s First Woman MLA, Wins From Dimapur-III Assembly Constituency.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner and Secretary Y Kikheto Sema told the press conference that the session will start by June-July this year. Of the 100 seats, 85 would be for students of Nagaland while the remaining 15 will be reserved for aspirants from other states.

