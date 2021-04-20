Jaipur, Apr 20 (PTI) A few places in Rajasthan witnessed light rain and thunderstorm triggered by a western disturbance on Tuesday.

The change in weather also brought some relief from heat conditions at many places.

On Tuesday, Karauli was the hottest place in the state with a maximum of 41.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Bharatpur where the day temperature settled at 41 degrees Celsius, according to a weather department report.

Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu and Jaipur received 3.1, 2, 1.5 and 1 mm rainfall from morning till evening on Tuesday.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorm/dust storm with light rain at a few places in Alwar and Bharatpur districts during the next 24 hours.

